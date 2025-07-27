Celebrate Historical Figures Like Rajendra Chola To Reshape Indian History, Says Sanjeev Sanyal

It's important to celebrate historical figures like Rajendra Chola, one of ancient southern India's most revered rulers, as it helps in reshaping our understanding of the Indian history, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, economist and historian.

Cholas and earlier dynasties, like the Pallava, were involved in Southeast Asian exploration and cultural exchange, he pointed out.

"Rajendra Chola, not only conquered the southern tip of the subcontinent but also expanded the Chola Empire to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and parts of Southeast Asia through expeditions," Sanyal said, while speaking to NDTV.