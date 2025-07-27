Celebrate Historical Figures Like Rajendra Chola To Reshape Indian History, Says Sanjeev Sanyal
Cholas and earlier dynasties, like the Pallava, were involved in Southeast Asian exploration and cultural exchange, Sanjeev Sanyal pointed out.
It's important to celebrate historical figures like Rajendra Chola, one of ancient southern India's most revered rulers, as it helps in reshaping our understanding of the Indian history, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, economist and historian.
Cholas and earlier dynasties, like the Pallava, were involved in Southeast Asian exploration and cultural exchange, he pointed out.
"Rajendra Chola, not only conquered the southern tip of the subcontinent but also expanded the Chola Empire to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and parts of Southeast Asia through expeditions," Sanyal said, while speaking to NDTV.
Under Rajendra Chola's leadership, southern India's economy grew and was also pushed largely by maritime trade and "the period experienced achievements in architecture and the arts", Sanyal highlighted.
Yet, India's historical focus remains Delhi-centric, focussing more on the Mughal era as compared to the regional powers, pointed out Sanyal, who is also the Principal Economic Advisor to the Government of India.
"Every region of India promotes a rich and dynamic past. It's time we revisit our history. They have built great temples and entire new cities along with protecting their interests when needed," he added.