CDSCO Flags Spurious Cough Syrups, 112 Drugs Do Not Meet Standard Quality

The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has identified some batches of cough syrups as spurious. Apart from this, it has identified 112 other drugs and formulations that do not meet standard quality (NSQ) in its monthly drug alert for September this year, according to Livemint.

Central and state laboratories were responsible for identifying the failures, with 52 samples flunking tests at central facilities and 60 at state facilities. The affected batches cover highly common medications, including Telmisartan tablets for high blood pressure, diclofenac-based pain relievers, as well as paracetamol, pantoprazole, and multivitamin supplements.

The alert is particularly significant as it comes in the backdrop of deaths of at least 24 children caused by the consumption of the adulterated cough syrup "Coldrif" in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Coldrif was discovered to have large quantities of a toxic chemical called Diethylene Glycol (DEG). The admissible limit for this chemical is 0.1% in pharmaceutical products, but the cough syrup in question had 48.6%.