CCSU BEd 1st Year, LLB Sem-II Results 2025 Declared: Download Scorecard At ccsuniversity.ac.in

The result for CCSU LLB Sem-II is also available and can be accessed on the official portal, result.ccsuniversityweb.in. To download the LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF:​

Go to ccsuniversity.ac.in.​

Click on the link for "CCSU LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF."

Enter your application number and date of birth.​

The LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF will be available for download.

Save and print the scorecard PDF for future reference

For more information and official updates regarding CCSU results, always visit the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in.​