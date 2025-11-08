CCSU BEd 1st Year, LLB Sem-II Results 2025 Declared: Download Scorecard At ccsuniversity.ac.in
Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has released the results for the BEd 1st Year exam. Candidates who appeared for this exam can view and download their result scorecard in PDF format from the official website, ccsuniversity.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth as login credentials.
Steps to Download CCSU BEd 1st Year Scorecard PDF
Here are the steps to download CCSU BEd 1st Year Scorecard PDF:
Visit the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Click on the link for "CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF."
Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.
The BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.
Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for your records
The BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF will include the candidate's name, roll number, total marks, subject-wise scores, rank, and other relevant information.
CCSU LLB Sem-II Result Download
The result for CCSU LLB Sem-II is also available and can be accessed on the official portal, result.ccsuniversityweb.in. To download the LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF:
Go to ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Click on the link for "CCSU LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF."
Enter your application number and date of birth.
The LLB Sem-II scorecard PDF will be available for download.
Save and print the scorecard PDF for future reference
For more information and official updates regarding CCSU results, always visit the official website: ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), located in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent state university established in 1965 in honor of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Spanning a 222-acre campus, CCSU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited with an A++ grade by NAAC.
The institution affiliates over 250 professional colleges and offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral programs across diverse fields such as Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Education, Engineering, and Pharmacy.
CCSU is celebrated for its vibrant academic environment, modern facilities, and commitment to quality education.