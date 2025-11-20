CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released — Check Steps To Download
The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has released the admit card for the Group B Staff Nurse recruitment exam today, Nov. 20, 2025.
Candidates who have applied for this position must download their hall tickets directly from the official website, ccras.nic.in. The online examination will start from Nov. 24, and is scheduled on various dates.
The CCRAS Staff Nurse recruitment exam aims to fill various posts across its research institutions and centers nationwide.
The selection process usually consists of a written test followed by document verification or an interview, depending on the specific post requirements. The admit card will include key details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, venue, and reporting time. It will also mention important instructions to be followed on the examination day.
How to Download the CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Admit Card
Follow these steps to successfully download and print your hall ticket:
Step 1: Go to the official website, ccras.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Recruitments" or "Announcements" section.
Step 3: Click on the notification titled “Download CCRAS Group A, B, and C Admit Card 2025” or specific to the Staff Nurse post.
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.
Step 5: Click "Submit/Login." Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF and take 2 to 3 hard copies for future reference and exam day usage.
Once downloaded, candidates should carefully check all details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the CCRAS helpdesk immediately for correction before the exam date.
CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025: Tips For Exam Day
On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or passport.
Electronic gadgets, calculators, or study material are strictly prohibited inside the examination center. Arriving at least 30 minutes before the reporting time is advisable to avoid last-minute rush.