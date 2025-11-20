CCRAS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Released — Check Steps To Download

Follow these steps to successfully download and print your hall ticket:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ccras.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Recruitments" or "Announcements" section.

Step 3: Click on the notification titled “Download CCRAS Group A, B, and C Admit Card 2025” or specific to the Staff Nurse post.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click "Submit/Login." Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF and take 2 to 3 hard copies for future reference and exam day usage.

Once downloaded, candidates should carefully check all details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the CCRAS helpdesk immediately for correction before the exam date.