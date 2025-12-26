CBSE Reopens CTET Application Window: Second Chance for Aspiring Teachers — Check Revised Dates

The online application process for the 21st edition of the CTET Examination had started from Nov.27 and the last date for submitting online application was Dec.18 11:59 p.m.

Subsequent to the last date of applications, grievances have been received that a few candidates were not able to submit their applications. The reason for this has been stated to be the non-responsiveness of the portal.

The request raised in these grievances is that the last date of application be extended to enable such candidates to complete and submit their applications.

It was found that there were 1,61,127 incomplete registrations which were not converted into completed and submitted final applications. It has also been noted in the Board that the present edition of CTET is being organised after a gap of around one year.

Therefore, taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the Board has decided that these candidates, who had initiated the registration process for CTET, be given one-time facility for completing their application on the portal.

The facility will be made available on the portal from 11.00 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2025 till Dec. 30,2025, 11:59 a.m.

These candidates are advised to verify their particulars and do necessary correction during the process of final submission of application as no further opportunity will be given to them for correction of particulars.

The board has also informed that no fresh registration will be allowed during this process.