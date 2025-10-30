CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For 10th, 12th 2026 Board Exams On cbse.nic.in; Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the 10th and 12th board exams for the 2025-26 academic year.

Students can access the complete schedule on the official website of the board. The examinations for both class 10 and 12 will begin on Feb. 17, 2026. The Class 10 board exams will end on March 10, and the Class 12 board exams will finish on April 9. Students can access the datesheet by clicking here .

With accordance of the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE announced that from 2026, two board exams will be conducted for Class 10 students each academic year.

In its press release, the board highlighted that this is the first time that dates have been announced 110 days prior to the exams.

Besides this, the central board also stated that it has ensured that sufficient gaps have been given between two subjects which would have generally been opted by the same students, also for students of class 12th exams will end comfortably earlier than their entrance tests.

Moreover, the board underlined that to avoid a clash between JEE (Main) and CBSE examinations of the students NTA will require the registration number of the student of Class XI to be filled in the JEE (Main) application. Accordingly, all the schools are requested to provide the registration number of Class XI to their students applying for JEE(Main).