CBSE Opens Special Window For Class 10, 12 Students To Correct Enrollment Data

The CBSE has informed that in classes X and XII, no corrections will be made once the last date for correction is over. To avoid any problem, the CBSE has made the following requests are once again to be made to the parents:-

1. Check whether the personal data of your ward i.e. name, date of birth, mother name and father name has been correctly filled in the LOС.

2. All names with the expanded form has been filled in and not the short names as in future at many places, documents in extended form are required.

3. The surname has been given in case your ward is planning to go abroad as this is the requirement of several countries.

4. The date of birth is correct in all respects.

5. While submitting the data, the details given in the passport has also been checked, if a passport has been issued to your ward.

6. Subjects have been filled in with due care in the LOC of both classes X and XII as no change will be accepted after schedule for correction for the same.

7. It is the responsibility of the parents that all the data of their ward submitted in the LOC Is correct.