CBSE Modifies Class 10 Exam Structure: Check Section-Wise Instructions For Science And Social Science Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new instructions for students appearing for the Class 10 board exams in 2026.

The instructions have been issued for the Science and Social Science papers, outlining an updated section-wise question format alongside strict guidelines for writing answers.

The updated exam structure is aimed at simplifying the marking process and ensuring uniformity across all answer sheets.

According to CBSE, the new structure will help students to organise their responses clearly and methodically, reducing the chances of errors and misunderstandings during marking.

The CBSE earlier released the official timetable for the 2026 board examinations for Class 10. The exams will be held from Feb. 17 to March 10, 2026.

According to the updated guidelines, the Class 10 Science paper will be arranged into three clearly identified sections: Biology (Section A), Chemistry (Section B), and Physics (Section C).

Students have been advised to follow this format for their answer sheets, labelling and separating each part accordingly.

Answers written outside the assigned section will not be taken into account during evaluation. Students have also been instructed not to combine responses from different sections.