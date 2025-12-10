CBSE Modifies Class 10 Exam Structure: Check Section-Wise Instructions For Science And Social Science Papers
Candidates have been instructed that responses written in incorrect sections will not be taken into account during evaluation.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released new instructions for students appearing for the Class 10 board exams in 2026.
The instructions have been issued for the Science and Social Science papers, outlining an updated section-wise question format alongside strict guidelines for writing answers.
The updated exam structure is aimed at simplifying the marking process and ensuring uniformity across all answer sheets.
According to CBSE, the new structure will help students to organise their responses clearly and methodically, reducing the chances of errors and misunderstandings during marking.
The CBSE earlier released the official timetable for the 2026 board examinations for Class 10. The exams will be held from Feb. 17 to March 10, 2026.
According to the updated guidelines, the Class 10 Science paper will be arranged into three clearly identified sections: Biology (Section A), Chemistry (Section B), and Physics (Section C).
Students have been advised to follow this format for their answer sheets, labelling and separating each part accordingly.
Answers written outside the assigned section will not be taken into account during evaluation. Students have also been instructed not to combine responses from different sections.
The Class 10 Social Science paper will be divided into four distinct sections: History (Section A), Geography (Section B), Political Science (Section C), and Economics (Section D).
Students must clearly separate these sections in their answer books and place each answer within the correct part. The board has cautioned that misplaced answers, such as Geography responses written under History, will not be considered during evaluation.
CBSE has underscored that any breach of these instructions will affect the marking process. Responses written beyond the prescribed sections will not be evaluated, with no option for correction during review or rechecking.
The notification clearly states that the evaluation criteria are final and binding.
During the preparation for the exams, CBSE has asked schools to conduct regular assessments and pre-boards using answer booklets that replicate the sectional division.
Additionally, CBSE advises students to visit its academic website to download updated sample papers and familiarise themselves with the new exam format.
The board underlined the importance of careful division of sections, accurate labelling and proper presentation of answers for effective assessment.