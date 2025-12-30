CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams For March 3 Papers Postponed — Here's All You Need To Know
CBSE has clarified that the remaining exam schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will continue as announced earlier, with no other changes.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday revised the board examination timetable for one paper each of Classes 10 and 12 that was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3, 2026.
The decision has been taken due to administrative reasons, the board said in an official notification issued to schools.
As per the update, only the examinations originally fixed for March 3, have been rescheduled. CBSE has clarified that the remaining exam schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will continue as announced earlier, with no other changes.
"All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please," read the official notification from CBSE.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam New Date
For Class 10 students, the exam that was to be conducted on March 3 will now take place on March 11. The subjects affected in Class 10 include Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Limboo, Lepcha, and Carnatic Music (Vocal).
In Class 12, the Legal Studies examination has been postponed from March 3 to April 10.
Students appearing for these papers will now get additional preparation time due to the revised date. The CBSE, in its official notification also said that date sheets are being amended accordingly and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued.
CBSE has instructed all affiliated schools to immediately inform students and parents about the revised dates to avoid confusion during the examination period.
The board has emphasised the importance of clear communication so that candidates can plan their preparation and travel accordingly.
CBSE stated that board examinations are conducted under strict protocols and that any change in the schedule follows a careful administrative review.
Students are advised to regularly check official CBSE notifications and remain in touch with their schools for the latest updates related to the examinations.