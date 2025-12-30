CBSE Classes 10, 12 Board Exams For March 3 Papers Postponed — Here's All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday revised the board examination timetable for one paper each of Classes 10 and 12 that was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3, 2026.

The decision has been taken due to administrative reasons, the board said in an official notification issued to schools.

As per the update, only the examinations originally fixed for March 3, have been rescheduled. CBSE has clarified that the remaining exam schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 will continue as announced earlier, with no other changes.

"All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please," read the official notification from CBSE.