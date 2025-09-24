CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Tentative Schedule For Class 10 and Class 12 Announced
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from Feb. 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday.
CBSE also shared a tentative date sheet for the crucial exams.
This is the first time that board exams for Class 10 will be conducted twice in an academic session. "While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.
In 2026, approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India and 26 countries abroad. Apart from the conduct of examinations, several other activities such as practical, evaluation, and post-result processes will be undertaken to ensure timely declaration of results.
To facilitate effective planning and execution of responsibilities by all stakeholders, CBSE has decided to release tentative date sheets for the following examinations, based on registration data of Class 9 and 1 for the year 2025:
Main Examinations - Class 10
Main Examinations - Class 12
Second Board Examinations - Class 10
As a general guideline, evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days.
For instance, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026.
It should be noted that these date sheets are tentative. The final date sheets will be issued upon submission of the final list of candidates by the schools.