CBSE Board Exams 2026: Check Guidelines For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams

Attendance is another crucial criterion. CBSE mandates a minimum of 75% attendance for all regular students. Students who fail to meet this stipulation will not be eligible to appear for the exams.

Attendance is closely linked to internal assessment, which forms an integral part of evaluation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Internal assessments span the entire two-year course and are essential for grading.



The Board said that students who do not participate in internal assessments will have their results withheld and be placed in the “essential repeat” category, regardless of whether they attend school regularly.

CBSE also allows students to take additional subjects. For Class 10, students may pick up to two extra subjects beyond the five compulsory ones, while in Class 12, only one additional subject is permitted. These additional subjects must also be studied over the full two-year period.

