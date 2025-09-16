CBSE Board Exams 2026: Check Guidelines For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams
CBSE has outlined eligibility, attendance, internal assessment and subject rules for Class 10 and 12 students ahead of the 2026 board exams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued guidelines for students taking the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2026. With the Board implementing a biannual examination system, it is imperative for both students and schools to be aware of eligibility criteria, attendance requirements, internal assessments and subject choices.
In a post shared on X, CBSE highlighted the various requirements for candidates. The Board emphasised that Class 10 and Class 12 programmes are two-year courses, covering Class IX-X and Class XI-XII, respectively. Students must complete the full two-year study of all subjects to qualify for the board examinations.
CBSE Notification. source: x.com/cbseindia29
Attendance is another crucial criterion. CBSE mandates a minimum of 75% attendance for all regular students. Students who fail to meet this stipulation will not be eligible to appear for the exams.
Attendance is closely linked to internal assessment, which forms an integral part of evaluation under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Internal assessments span the entire two-year course and are essential for grading.
The Board said that students who do not participate in internal assessments will have their results withheld and be placed in the “essential repeat” category, regardless of whether they attend school regularly.
CBSE also allows students to take additional subjects. For Class 10, students may pick up to two extra subjects beyond the five compulsory ones, while in Class 12, only one additional subject is permitted. These additional subjects must also be studied over the full two-year period.
But the Board said that even in affiliated schools, students cannot opt for subjects for which the school has not obtained CBSE approval or does not have the necessary faculty, laboratories or infrastructure.
The Board added that students who previously opted for additional subjects and were placed in the “compartment” or “essential repeat” category may appear as private candidates in those categories. Students failing to meet the eligibility conditions will not be allowed to take additional subjects as private candidates.
CBSE said that it operates alongside the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which offers courses through distance learning, whereas CBSE continues to provide education through the traditional face-to-face mode. This distinction is relevant for students considering examination options under either Board.
With these guidelines, CBSE aims to provide clarity on eligibility, attendance and assessment criteria. Students and schools need to check these rules to ensure compliance and avoid any last-minute hassles ahead of the 2026 Board examinations.