CBSE Board 2026 Exams: Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams To Start On November 6 For Winter-Bound Schools

In the official notification, CBSE board said that the annual theoretical examinations for all schools across India, including winter-bound ones, will be held as per the usual schedule starting in February 2026. The early practical exams are limited to institutions forced to close during winter months.

The board advised the schools to form batches of 30 students for each subject. Accordingly, the practical or project assessments for each batch of 30 students must be conducted together to ensure smooth management and efficient mark uploading.

To maintain fairness and consistency, practical or project assessments must be organised in two or three sessions per day if the number of students exceeds 30. As each batch will consist of 30 students, the examination or assessment for each batch must be completed in a single session.