CBSE Board 2026 Exams: Class 10th, 12th Practical Exams To Start On November 6 For Winter-Bound Schools
In an official notice, CBSE directed all winter-bound schools mainly in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and certain northern hill regions, to make necessary arrangements.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations for winter-bound schools will begin on Nov. 6, 2025. This early schedule is only for schools located in regions that experience severe winters.
In an official notice, CBSE directed all winter-bound schools mainly in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and certain northern hill regions, to make necessary arrangements for conducting the exams between Nov. 6-30, 2025. The examinations will include practicals, projects, and internal assessments for both classes.
The Board has advised schools to adhere strictly to prescribed guidelines and conduct exams only under the supervision of external examiners appointed by CBSE. Schools have also been instructed to upload marks on the Board’s portal immediately after completion of each subject’s practical to avoid delays in result processing.
In the official notification, CBSE board said that the annual theoretical examinations for all schools across India, including winter-bound ones, will be held as per the usual schedule starting in February 2026. The early practical exams are limited to institutions forced to close during winter months.
The board advised the schools to form batches of 30 students for each subject. Accordingly, the practical or project assessments for each batch of 30 students must be conducted together to ensure smooth management and efficient mark uploading.
To maintain fairness and consistency, practical or project assessments must be organised in two or three sessions per day if the number of students exceeds 30. As each batch will consist of 30 students, the examination or assessment for each batch must be completed in a single session.
All students are required to appear for their practical examinations or project assessments strictly according to the schedule issued by CBSE. If a student is unable to appear on the assigned date, their examination or assessment may only be rescheduled within the officially notified period. The Board will not entertain any requests for extensions or special permissions beyond these dates.
If a student is absent from the Practical Examination, Project, or Internal Assessment during the scheduled session, their status must be recorded as “Absent” in the online system. However, if their assessment is approved to be conducted on another date within the official schedule, they should be marked as “rescheduled.”
It should be noted that the schools are authorised to re-conduct examinations or assessments only for students marked as "re-scheduled,” and strictly within the prescribed timeline.