CBSE Advisory To Students Taking Board Exams Amid Farmers' Protests
The Board has instructed students to reach the exam centres by 10 am. Travel by metros has been recommended in view of any unexpected traffic situation.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 began on Thursday. In view of the farmers' protests in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Board has issued guidelines asking students to plan their commute to the examination hall keeping traffic restrictions in mind.
"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is anticipated that there will be traffic disruptions, causing delays in reaching the examination centres. Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early to ensure they arrive on time, following the instructions issued by CBSE," the advisory stated.
However, this guideline is not just for students in Delhi, but rather students across the country have been advised to reach by 10 am as various factors such as weather conditions, local conditions, distance, and traffic could pose challenges.
Students reaching centres after 10 am will not be allowed entry. Schools have been requested to guide parents and teachers as per the advisory.
The advisory stated, “As the examination begins at 10.30 am, all students are instructed to arrive at their examination centres by 10 am.”
According to an NDTV report, this year a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries will take the examinations, and approximately 5.08 lakh students from 877 centres will appear for the exams in the national capital.
The Class 10 examinations will be held between February 15 and March 13, while Class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 15 to April 2.
Students must carry their original ID cards and admit cards to exam centres to sit for the exam. Exam timings for theory papers are 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The board also issued a notice highlighting fake rumours across several social media handles regarding paper leaks and access to exam question papers.
“The Board is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours,” said the Board in its notification.
The Board notified that they made new arrangements for students suffering from Type-1 Diabetes. These students have been permitted to carry tablets, fruits, Glucometer, and glucose testing strips during exams.