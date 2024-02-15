CBSE Advisory To Students Taking Board Exams Amid Farmers' Protests

"Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is anticipated that there will be traffic disruptions, causing delays in reaching the examination centres. Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early to ensure they arrive on time, following the instructions issued by CBSE," the advisory stated.

The Board has instructed students to reach the exam centres by 10 am. Travel by metros has been recommended in view of any unexpected traffic situation.

However, this guideline is not just for students in Delhi, but rather students across the country have been advised to reach by 10 am as various factors such as weather conditions, local conditions, distance, and traffic could pose challenges.

Students reaching centres after 10 am will not be allowed entry. Schools have been requested to guide parents and teachers as per the advisory.