CBI Special Court Frames Charges Against Six In 2023 Manipur Violence, Gang-Rape Case

A special CBI court in Guwahati on Thursday framed charges against six men and ordered their trial in connection with one of the most shocking incidents linked to Manipur’s ethnic violence.

The case relates to allegations that, on May 4, 2023 where three women were stripped, paraded naked before a mob, and that two of them were gang-raped in broad daylight. The charges also cover the alleged killing of two relatives of one of the women during the same incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing a series of cases arising from the unrest, told the court its investigation had produced sufficient material to establish a strong prima facie case against the accused.

Defence lawyers argued the evidence did not warrant charges for all offences listed in the chargesheet.

The court ordered four accused - Huirem Herodash Meitei, Ningombam Tomba Singh alias Tomthin, Yumlembam Jiban Singh alias Naocha alias Sana and Pukhrihongbam Suranjoy Meitei, who are currently lodged at Manipur central jail in Sajiwa, to be shifted to Guwahati for physical production and for signing the charges on Jan 16.