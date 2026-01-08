CBI Special Court Frames Charges Against Six In 2023 Manipur Violence, Gang-Rape Case
A special CBI court in Guwahati on Thursday framed charges against six men and ordered their trial in connection with one of the most shocking incidents linked to Manipur’s ethnic violence.
The case relates to allegations that, on May 4, 2023 where three women were stripped, paraded naked before a mob, and that two of them were gang-raped in broad daylight. The charges also cover the alleged killing of two relatives of one of the women during the same incident.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing a series of cases arising from the unrest, told the court its investigation had produced sufficient material to establish a strong prima facie case against the accused.
Defence lawyers argued the evidence did not warrant charges for all offences listed in the chargesheet.
The court ordered four accused - Huirem Herodash Meitei, Ningombam Tomba Singh alias Tomthin, Yumlembam Jiban Singh alias Naocha alias Sana and Pukhrihongbam Suranjoy Meitei, who are currently lodged at Manipur central jail in Sajiwa, to be shifted to Guwahati for physical production and for signing the charges on Jan 16.
Manipur 2023 Violence
The Manipur 2023 gang-rape case is a criminal case that grew out of a viral video showing two tribal women being stripped and paraded by a mob during the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in early May 2023. The incident took place on May 4, 2023, a day after clashes began, and later allegations included sexual assault and gang rape, along with the killing of two male relatives connected to one of the survivors.
The case gained national prominence in July 2023, when clips of the assault circulated widely online, triggering public outrage and prompting the Supreme Court of India to take suo motu cognisance and demand updates on action taken by authorities.
The was then transferred to the CBI and the Union government also sought that the trial be held outside Manipur, citing the sensitivity and safety concerns around witnesses and proceedings.