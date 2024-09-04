CBI Files FIR Against Ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh Over 'False' Cases Against BJP Leaders

"The prima facie findings of the CBI preliminary enquiry show that Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan conspired with one Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil, who acted as complainant, and the then home minister Anil Deshmukh to file a zero FIR on Dec. 9, 2020 at Nimbhora Jalgaon police station related to a two-year-old incident in Pune 'to falsely implicate BJP leaders and others to wrest control of the Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidhya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited (Educational institution),' the FIR has alleged.