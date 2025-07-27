CBI Arrests Three Persons For Alleged Involvement In Cyber Crime Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in a cyber crime case, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

After a proper verification of specific source information, the CBI's economic offences branch in Mumbai filed a case against a mule account holder, unknown cyber fraudsters, unknown bank officials and an unknown other for committing the cybercrime.

Sudhir Bhaskar Palande, identified as the mule account holder, along with Yash Thakur, the alleged middleman and Shaurya Sunilkumar Singh, the alleged operator are the three accused arrested by the CBI and currently kept under judicial custody.

Detailing the alleged cyber crime, the agency, in a release said that on July 2, a sum of Rs 3.81 crore was received in the said mule account from multiple cyber crime victims. The credited amount was further transferred to more than hundred mule accounts opened pan India in first layer, the release said.

The amount of cyber fraud was further transferred to thousands of accounts before reaching to actual cyber fraudsters.