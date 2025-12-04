CAT Response Sheet 2025 Out: Check Step-By-Step Guide To Download And Calculate Scores
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode on Thursday released the CAT 2025 response sheets and provisional answer keys on their official website iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT 2025 exam was conducted on November 30. Candidates across all three slots can now access their individual responses and compare them with official answers on iimcat.ac.in to estimate raw scores.
CAT 2025 Response Sheet Download Steps
Follow these simple steps to access your CAT 2025 Response Sheet and CAT 2025 Answer Key:
Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the 'Candidate Login' tab.
Enter your CAT registration ID and password.
Navigate to the dashboard and select the 'Response Sheet' or 'Answer Key' link.
Download the PDF or view the HTML file for your slot-specific details, including marked responses, correct answers, and question status.
The response sheet displays candidate name, registration number, test slot, centre, question IDs, response status, and marked options for Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).
CAT Response Sheet 2025: Score Calculation
Use the marking scheme which is +3 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect MCQs. There is no penalty for unattempted.
To compute raw scores: Raw Score = 3*(Correct) - 1*(Incorrect). Cross-check with the provisional key for accuracy, noting normalisation across slots for percentiles.
CAT Response Sheet 2025: Objection Management
Candidates who have successfully completed the test shall be provided with the option to raise objections, if any, to the answer keys, through the Objection Management link on the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in), using the CAT application login id and password.
This facility is available only during the time window specified below.
Objection Management window Opens: December 8, 2025 at 12.00 p.m.
Objection Management window Closes: December 10, 2025 at 11.55 p.m
The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education.