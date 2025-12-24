CAT 2025 Result Declared: IIM Kozhikode Releases Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in — How To Download

IIM Kozhikode has officially released the CAT 2025 results on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, on their official website iimcat.ac.in.

The exam, held on Nov. 30, across three slots, features section-wise scaled scores and percentiles. The final answer keys were already available for MBA admissions at 22 IIMs and 93 other B-schools.

Twelve candidates secured 100 percentile, with Delhi leading; overall, 14 hit the top mark and 29 reached 99.99th percentile, according to an NDTV report.