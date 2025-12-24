CAT 2025 Result Declared: IIM Kozhikode Releases Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in — How To Download
Twelve candidates secured 100 percentile, with Delhi leading; overall, 14 hit the top mark and 29 reached 99.99th percentile.
IIM Kozhikode has officially released the CAT 2025 results on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, on their official website iimcat.ac.in.
The exam, held on Nov. 30, across three slots, features section-wise scaled scores and percentiles. The final answer keys were already available for MBA admissions at 22 IIMs and 93 other B-schools.
How To Download CAT 2025 Results
The following are the steps to download CAT 2025 results:
Visit iimcat.ac.in and click 'CAT 2025 Result' or 'Login'.
Enter registered user ID and password.
Access scorecard on dashboard, view section-wise scores (VARC, DILR, QA), overall percentile.
Download PDF and save for admissions.
Top IIMs maintain high cut-offs: General category often requires 97-99 percentile overall, with sectional minima around 85, OBC at 90-95, SC/ST lower at 70-80. Institutes like IIM Kozhikode prioritise 98+ for calls, factoring gender diversity and academics.
Candidates should monitor shortlist announcements from late December and prepare resumes and SOPs promptly. With results out, the 2026 MBA race is still on. Candidates are advised stay updated via official sites.
Note From IIM Kozhikode
The sole official website for CAT 2025 is iimcat.ac.in. Candidates need to be aware that no other website is affiliated with or authorised for CAT 2025. To ensure your security and access accurate information, the authorities have urge all applicants to:
• Always verify the URL: Double-check that you are on the official iimcat.ac.in website before proceeding with any action or sharing information.
• Exercise extreme caution: Be wary of unsecured websites, suspicious links, or any platforms asking for personal details or payments outside of the official portal.
• Report suspicious activity: If you encounter any fraudulent websites or suspicious requests, please report them immediately to the CAT help desk at cat2025_helpdesk@iimk.ac.in.