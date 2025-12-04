CAT 2025 Answer Key To Be Released Today: Check Key Details And Steps To Download

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 answer key on Thursday. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional key on the official website. The exam was conducted on Nov. 30.

With this answer key, candidates can compare their responses and estimate their scores before the final results are announced. IIM Kozhikode will also open the objection window after releasing the provisional answer key.

Candidates who notice any discrepancies can raise objections from 12 p.m. Dec. 8 till 11:55 p.m. Dec. 10. Once all objections are reviewed by the authorities, a final answer key will be released. Subsequently, candidates can expect the announcement of the final results.

The annual IIM CAT exam is crucial because it determines admission to top Indian management institutes and has a bearing on career opportunities in the corporate sector. This exam opens an opportunity to get admission into the top MBA courses in India, leading to a career in management roles.

CAT 2025 was held at 339 test centres in 170 cities. Of the 2.95 lakh registered candidates, about 2.58 lakh appeared, recording nearly 86% attendance. The exam was conducted in three sessions, accommodating candidates across different time slots to ensure smooth administration.