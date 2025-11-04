Canada Considers 'Mass Cancellation' Of Indian Visa Applications To Curb Fraud: Report

Canadian authorities are reportedly considering new powers under a pending legislation for the mass cancellation of temporary visas and it could spell fresh trouble for Indian applicants.

According to a report by CBC News, which cited internal presentations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), and unnamed US departments have discussed using a proposed “mass cancellation” clause to deter fraud among visa applicants, including from India.

The presentation listed just India and Bangladesh as the “country-specific challenges” in this context. The clause, part of Canada’s proposed Strong Borders Bill, was originally designed to cancel visas during emergencies such as pandemics or wars. However, the documents suggest that officials are exploring its use to address “challenges” of visa fraud from India and Bangladesh.

Temporary visa holders include international students, workers and visitors. The proposed power would allow the government to cancel large numbers of visas if fraud is detected. The provision is part of legislation aimed at strengthening Canada’s borders.