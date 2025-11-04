Canada Considers 'Mass Cancellation' Of Indian Visa Applications To Curb Fraud: Report
The provision, under Canada’s proposed Strong Borders Bill, was originally designed to cancel visas during emergencies such as pandemics or wars.
Canadian authorities are reportedly considering new powers under a pending legislation for the mass cancellation of temporary visas and it could spell fresh trouble for Indian applicants.
According to a report by CBC News, which cited internal presentations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), and unnamed US departments have discussed using a proposed “mass cancellation” clause to deter fraud among visa applicants, including from India.
The presentation listed just India and Bangladesh as the “country-specific challenges” in this context. The clause, part of Canada’s proposed Strong Borders Bill, was originally designed to cancel visas during emergencies such as pandemics or wars. However, the documents suggest that officials are exploring its use to address “challenges” of visa fraud from India and Bangladesh.
Temporary visa holders include international students, workers and visitors. The proposed power would allow the government to cancel large numbers of visas if fraud is detected. The provision is part of legislation aimed at strengthening Canada’s borders.
Immigration lawyer Sumit Sen earlier told Hindustan Times that this bill could give sweeping powers to the authorities, raising fears of mass cancellations. The development comes amid Canada’s crackdown on student visas, which has already affected Indian applicants.
In August 2025, nearly 74% of study permit applications from India were rejected by Canada. These applications sought permits to study at Canadian post-secondary institutions.
A bill to legalise the provision has been introduced in the Canadian Parliament, and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is reportedly pushing for its swift passage. Over 300 civil groups have opposed the bill, warning it could enable a “mass deportation” machine, CBC News reported.
According to the Canadian media reports, internal documents showed that verification of temporary resident visa applications from India has slowed down application processing. The processing time reportedly extended from an average of 30 days at the end of July 2023 to 54 days a year later. The delay also led to a drop in approvals in 2024, from more than 63,000 in January to about 48,000 in June.