Cabinet Sanctions Rs 2,000 Crore For Mission Mausam To Enhance Weather Research And Services

The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, approved the proposal of Mission Mausam with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for over two years. The mission will boost India's weather and climate-related science, research, and services.

Under the Mission Mausam initiative, India will significantly enhance its research, development, and capabilities in atmospheric sciences, with a focus on weather monitoring, modelling, forecasting, and management, the Cabinet said in a statement.

Mission Mausam will enhance the ability of stakeholders, including both citizens and those at the grassroots level, to handle extreme weather events and the effects of climate change, according to the statement.

The initiative will integrate advanced observation systems, high-performance computing, and technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve weather forecasting. It will also improve data-driven decision-making in urban planning, road and rail transportation, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

This will benefit a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, disaster management, defense, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health.

The implementation of Mission Mausam will be led by three Ministry of Earth Sciences institutes: the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting.

They will be supported by other MoES institutions, such as the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, and the National Institute of Ocean Technology, as well as national and international partners from academia and industry.