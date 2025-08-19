Cabinet Okays Rs 1,507-Crore Kota-Bundi Airport, Rs 8,307-Crore Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Ring Road Projects

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday has approved two projects worth Rs 9,814 crore. The first project is for a new airport in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The government has set an outlay worth Rs 1,507 crore for the project.

The Rajasthan government has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to Airports Authority of India for development of a Greenfield Airport, suitable for operation of A-321 type aircraft, as per an official release.

The project includes construction of a terminal building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1,000 peak hour passengers with annual capacity of 2 million passengers per annum, runway, apron with seven parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link taxiways, ATC cum technical block, fire station, car park and allied works.

The project was approved as the existing airport cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanisation around the airport.

The existing Kota Airport comprises a runway suitable for Code 'B' aircraft, and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building is only capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours.