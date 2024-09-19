Mumbai To Be Home To Centre For Animation, Visual Effects And Gaming

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR).

Set to be based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the NCoE aims to drive innovation and growth in India's burgeoning creative economy, a PIB release stated.

The NCoE will operate as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The AVGC-XR sector has increasingly become integral to various domains, including filmmaking, OTT platforms, gaming, and education. With advancements in technology and widespread internet access, the sector is poised for exponential growth, presenting a substantial opportunity for India's creators, the release stated.