Mumbai To Be Home To Centre For Animation, Visual Effects And Gaming
The Union Cabinet said that the NCoE will be modelled after premier institutions like IITs and IIMs, and it is estimated that it will generate 5,00,000 jobs from here.
The Union Cabinet has greenlit the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR).
Set to be based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the NCoE aims to drive innovation and growth in India's burgeoning creative economy, a PIB release stated.
The NCoE will operate as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The AVGC-XR sector has increasingly become integral to various domains, including filmmaking, OTT platforms, gaming, and education. With advancements in technology and widespread internet access, the sector is poised for exponential growth, presenting a substantial opportunity for India's creators, the release stated.
The NCoE will serve as a cornerstone for the AVGC-XR ecosystem, providing specialised training programs designed to equip both amateurs and professionals with the latest skills in cutting-edge technologies.
The centre will also promote research and development, bringing together experts in computer science, engineering, design, and art to foster innovation and major breakthroughs in the field.
In addition to skill development, the NCoE will focus on nurturing India’s intellectual property (IP) for both domestic and international markets, drawing inspiration from the country's rich cultural and historical heritage. Furthermore, it will function as an incubation hub, offering resources to support startups and early-stage companies within the AVGC-XR space.
"With an estimate to generate 5,00,000 jobs, the NCoE is modeled after premier institutions like IITs and IIMs. The center will provide world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology and specialized skills to build a strong talent pool.", stated Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X (formerly twitter)
Students will gain practical experience through industry-driven courses, ensuring they are job-ready upon graduation. You’ll also have access to internships, mentorships for aspiring startups, and a curriculum focused on content, he added.