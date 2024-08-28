Cabinet Briefing: Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 26,602-Crore Necklace Of Infra Projects

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled various infrastructure projects on Wednesday. Over the past three months, Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for projects spanning airports, high-speed road corridors, and railway metro networks, among others, he said.

The infrastructure plan includes the creation of 12 new industrial zones along key corridors. This infrastructural push will come with an investment of Rs 26,602 crore, poised to generate approximately 10 lakh direct jobs and an additional 30 lakh indirect employment opportunities.