Cabinet Briefing: Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 26,602-Crore Necklace Of Infra Projects
The infrastructure plan includes the creation of 12 new industrial zones along key industrial corridors
Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled various infrastructure projects on Wednesday. Over the past three months, Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for projects spanning airports, high-speed road corridors, and railway metro networks, among others, he said.
The infrastructure plan includes the creation of 12 new industrial zones along key corridors. This infrastructural push will come with an investment of Rs 26,602 crore, poised to generate approximately 10 lakh direct jobs and an additional 30 lakh indirect employment opportunities.
The new projects incorporate advanced principles learnt from previous initiatives, focussing on streamlined processes and minimal ecological impact, according to Vaishnaw. The introduction of the 'plug and play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts is designed to facilitate ease of business operations and enhance connectivity. These developments are expected to accelerate the manufacturing shift to India, driven by reduced clearance times, efficient land acquisitions, and environmentally conscious practices.
Highlights On Industrial Corridors Across States
Uttarakhand: A significant employment boost with potential for 75,000 jobs through new projects.
Punjab: Rs 1,367 crore investment with 64,000 direct employment opportunities.
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1,812 crore investment to be seen in Agra with employment potential for 70,000 workforce. Another project planned around Prayagraj will see an investment of Rs 658 crore.
Bihar: Rs 16,000 crore investment expected to create over 1 lakh jobs.
Maharashtra: Rs 38,000 crore allocated, focussing on port-led industrialisation, with over 1 lakh job opportunities.
Rajasthan: Rs 922 crore investment projected to generate over 40,000 jobs.
Andhra Pradesh: Rs 2,137 crore investment with an employment potential of 54,500. An additional project of Rs 2,786 crore will create over 45,000 jobs.
Telangana: Rs 2,361 crore investment with the potential for 1,74,000 jobs.
Kerala: Rs 3,806 crore investment aimed at creating 51,000 jobs.
In addition to these monumental projects, three major railway projects have been approved:
Jamshedpur-Asansol Corridor with Rs 2,170 crore investment.
Sardega to Bhalumuda with Rs 1,360 crore investment.
Bargarh to Nawapara with Rs 2,926 crore investment.