Cabinet Meeting: Government Approves Rs 4,406 Crore Road Project At Rajasthan, Punjab Border Areas

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of road network in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said in a briefing. The project will cost Rs 4,406 crore.

The government's move to construct 2,280 km roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab will help villages get better telecom connectivity and water supply. It will also help the companies offer better health and education amenities.

The government expects the development in infrastructure to enhance the livelihood in the rural regions. The project will also ease travel and improve connectivity with the rest of the highway network.

The government in September approved the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV. The Rs 70,125 crore project will provide financial assistance to construct 62,500 km of roads and allow new connectivity for 25,000 unconnected habitations and upgrade the bridges on the new connectivity roads.

The Cabinet also approved continuation of the universal supply of fortified rice with a total financial outlay of Rs 17,082 crore under all schemes of the government including from July 2024 and up to December 2028.