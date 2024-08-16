Cabinet Approves Metro Projects Worth Rs 15,154 Crore For Maharashtra

The project, which spreads across 29 km in Thane, is expected to be operational by 2029. The project will include 22 stations and connect areas like Naupada, Wagle Estate, Dongripada, Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet and Saket.

The metro project will be encompassed by the Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other.

Both the government of India and the Maharashtra state government will partner to fund the Rs 12,200.10 crore project. This is in addition to other bilateral agencies.

The metro line is expected to result in a total daily ridership of 6.47 lakh in 2029 and then increase to 8.72 lakh in 2045.