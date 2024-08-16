Cabinet Approves Metro Projects Worth Rs 15,154 Crore For Maharashtra
The completion cost for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project is Rs 2,954.53 crore, while the Pune Metro Phase-1 project will receive Rs 12,200 crore.
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro Phase-1 project worth Rs 15,154.53 crore.
Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project
The project, which spreads across 29 km in Thane, is expected to be operational by 2029. The project will include 22 stations and connect areas like Naupada, Wagle Estate, Dongripada, Hiranandani Estate, Kolshet and Saket.
The metro project will be encompassed by the Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park on the other.
Both the government of India and the Maharashtra state government will partner to fund the Rs 12,200.10 crore project. This is in addition to other bilateral agencies.
The metro line is expected to result in a total daily ridership of 6.47 lakh in 2029 and then increase to 8.72 lakh in 2045.
Pune Metro Phase-1 Extension Towards South
The Union Cabinet also approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of the Pune Metro Phase-I project. The project will include three underground stations and connect areas like Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs.
The 2,954.53-crore project is expected to be completed by February 2029. The project, which will be spread across 5.46 km, will be financed by the Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra and other bilateral agencies.
The projected daily ridership on the Swargate-Katraj Line for the years 2027, 2037, 2047, and 2057 is estimated to be 95,000, 1.58 lakh, 1.87 lakh, and 1.97 lakh passengers, respectively.
The project will be executed by Maha-Metro, which will oversee civil, electro-mechanical, and other associated facilities and works. Maha-Metro has already begun pre-bid activities and is preparing tender documents, with contracts expected to be floated for bidding shortly.