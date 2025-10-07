Cabinet Approves Four Railway Projects Worth Over Rs 24,000 Crore

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved four railway projects with total cost of Rs 24,634 crore covering 18 districts across four states. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The projects include the Wardha-Bhusawal third and fourth line of 314 kms, the Gondia-Dongargarh fourth line of 84 kms in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lineof 259 kms in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and the Itarsi-Bhopal-Bina fourth line of 237 kms in Madhya Pradesh.

It will increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by about 894 kms. The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to 3,633 villages, which are having a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).