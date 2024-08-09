Cabinet Approves Eight New Line Projects Across Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved eight new line projects across Indian Railways to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travel, minimise logistics costs, reduce oil imports and lower carbon emissions, announced Union Minister of Indian Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a press conference on Friday.

The proposed projects are expected to improve logistical efficiency by connecting remote, unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks.

This effort underscores the Ministry's efforts to streamline supply chains and accelerate economic growth through railway projects in India.

The estimated cost of the projects is approximately Rs 24,657 crore and is expected to be completed by 2031, as per the Ministry.

The projects will also generate direct employment for around three crore man-days during construction.

The eight projects covering 14 districts in the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 900 kilometres.

These are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, and more.