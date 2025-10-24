Business NewsNationalBus Catches Fire After Colliding With Bike Near Kurnool, 15 Feared Dead
ADVERTISEMENT

Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Bike Near Kurnool, 15 Feared Dead

A Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was completely gutted after catching fire following a collision with a two-wheeler around 3.00 am on Friday. Around 15 people are feared dead

24 Oct 2025, 07:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The bus had 40 passengers and two drivers on board. Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking open the window panes. (Photo: Screengrab of video posted by KP_Ashish/X)</p></div>
The bus had 40 passengers and two drivers on board. Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking open the window panes. (Photo: Screengrab of video posted by KP_Ashish/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A Volvo bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was completely gutted after catching fire following a collision with a two-wheeler around 3.00 am on Friday. Around 15 people are feared dead in the incident that occurred near Chinnatekuru village on the outskirts of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil told NDTV, "At around 3 a.m., a Volvo bus operated by Kaveri Travels hit a two-wheeler, which got stuck under the vehicle. That likely caused a spark that triggered the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break the windows to escape. Those who managed to break the glass are safe."

The bus had 40 passengers and two drivers on board. Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking open the window panes. One of the survivors, speaking from the hospital, said he helped four others get out but some of his family members were trapped inside. Officials said there were approximately 42 passengers on board at the time of the accident, according to a news report in The Hindu.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, posted condolences while pledging government assistance to affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families."

Opposition leader and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy posted condolences for a deadly bus fire urging the TDP government to provide aid to victims' families and the injured. He wrote, "The news of the tragic bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident."

ALSO READ

Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard IndiGo Plane At Delhi Airport; Passengers Safe
Opinion
Power Bank Catches Fire Onboard IndiGo Plane At Delhi Airport; Passengers Safe
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT