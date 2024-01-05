Burger Singh? Anand Mahindra Hails Indian Marketing Cleverness; Netizens Respond
Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman spotted this outlet in the Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared an example of Indian marketing ingenuity - he came across a Burger joint in the city of Udaipur which is called 'Burger Singh' and here's what he wrote:
"In Udaipur. I’m no longer surprised by examples of Indian marketing ingenuity. But this one enters the Hall of Fame!"
- which seems to be a clever reference to the famous burger franchise - Burger King.
Many of Anand Mahindra's followers were quick to point out that Burger Singh is a popular burger chain and has many outlets across the country. Here are some of the responses he received on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)
Burger Singh - Here's what you need to know about the homegrown burger chain
Burger Singh, a burger joint that has over 150 stores across 17 states in India was founded in 2014 - the company launched its first store in Gurugram and now has a presence in over 65 cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Jammu and Chandigarh.
The Quick Service restaurant chain (QSR) is owned by the parent company Tipping Mr Pink Pvt Ltd and Kabir Jeet Singh is the CEO and founder of Burger Singh.
The outlet that Anand Mahindra has referred to seems to be from Ashok Nagar in Udaipur, in Rajasthan - which also has around 7-8 more outlets spread across the state.
In the capital city of India, it has as many as 20 outlets spread across the city. In the state of Maharashtra, it was two outlets, both in the city of Nagpur.
Recently, Burger Singh was in the news when the QSR brand raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-series B funding round. As per the statement released, the funding took the brand's valuation to USD 52 million. The funding was led by Turner Morrison Ltd, along with the participation of Homage Ventures LLP.