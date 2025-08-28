Bullet Trains to Quad Bloc: What's The Agenda For PM Modi's 8th Japan Visit?

The summit is the cornerstone of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. It provides both leaders an opportunity to take stock of recent progress, assess cooperation across a range of areas and exchange views on pressing regional and global developments.

Misri said that discussions would cover sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, as well as science and technology. Modi’s itinerary also includes meetings with Japanese political leaders and participation in a business leaders’ forum alongside senior figures from Indian and Japanese industry.

“This will also be an opportunity to launch several new initiatives in order to build greater resilience in the relationship, and to respond to emerging opportunities and challenges,” Misri noted, though he did not disclose further details.

According to Japanese media reports cited by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Modi and Ishiba will also travel to Miyagi Prefecture on Aug. 30 to inspect the Tohoku Shinkansen plant in Sendai. Both sides are expected to sign an agreement to transfer Japanese E-10 coaches to India by 2030 for use in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, popularly known as the “Bullet Train” project.