BSNL Offers Free SIM Card, Mobile Services For 1 Month, Here's How To Get Diwali Bonanza Plan

16 Oct 2025, 09:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: BSNL\X)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Photo source: BSNL\X) 
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has offered a one-month free 4G service offer only for new customers, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will charge only Re 1 as a token from new customers to provide 4G services between October 15 and November 15, BSNL said in a statement.

This 'Diwali Bonanza' shall continue from October 15, 2025 to November 15, 2025.

The 'Diwali Bonanza Plan' includes:

  • Unlimited voice calls (as per plan T&C)

  • 2 GB/day high-speed data

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Free SIM (KYC as per DoT guidelines)

How To Get BSNL Diwali Bonanza Plan

Here's how to get the BSNL Diwali Bonanza Plan:

  • Visit the nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre (CSC). Ensure that you have carried all the valid KYC documents.

  • Request the Diwali Bonanza Plan. You will need to pay Re 1for activation.

  • Complete KYC and collect your free SIM.

  • Insert the SIM and complete activation as guided.

  • Your 30-day complimentary benefits start from the date of activation.

For assistance, users are advised to call 1800-180-1503 or visit bsnl.co.in.

On Diwali Bonanza plans, A. Robert J. Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said, "BSNL has recently deployed a Make-in-India, state-of-the-art 4G mobile network across the country, advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Diwali Bonanza Plan—absolutely free of service charges for the first 30 days—gives customers a proud opportunity to experience our indigenously developed 4G network." [sic]

BSNL is confident that the service quality, coverage, and the trust associated with the brand will encourage customers to stay with them beyond 30 days, said the CMD.

A similar offer by the company in August had led to a soaring of its mobile subscriber base. With the increase of over 1.38 lakh in mobile subscriber base, BSNL had pipped Airtel to grab the second spot for new customer addition in August.

The number of total telephone subscribers in the country increased to 122.45 crore at the end of August from 122 crore in July.

BSNL had pipped all telecom operators in September 2024 after a tariff hike by private telecom operators, even though it was providing 3G services at that time.

