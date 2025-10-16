BSNL Offers Free SIM Card, Mobile Services For 1 Month, Here's How To Get Diwali Bonanza Plan

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has offered a one-month free 4G service offer only for new customers, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will charge only Re 1 as a token from new customers to provide 4G services between October 15 and November 15, BSNL said in a statement.

This 'Diwali Bonanza' shall continue from October 15, 2025 to November 15, 2025.

The 'Diwali Bonanza Plan' includes: