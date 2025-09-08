BRS To Abstain From Vice Presidential Election

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday said his party would abstain from the Vice Presidential election on September 9 as an expression of 'anguish' of Telangana's farmers over the shortage of urea in the state.

Both the Congress and BJP have 'failed' to address the shortage issue, he alleged.

The shortage is such that scuffles are taking place among farmers while waiting in queues for urea, the BRS leader said. "We are abstaining. We are not going to participate," he told reporters.

The BRS could have exercised the option of NOTA had it been available in the Vice Presidential election, he said.