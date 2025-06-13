Breaking News Live: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing; Israel-Iran Conflict Spikes Crude, Gold Prices
Read below to follow more braking news live updates on June 13
News Live Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kerala
Orange alert for heavy rain issued in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki & Kottayam districts of Kerala; Yellow alert issued in four districts.
News Live Update: Pakistan Condemns Israel's Strike On Iran
Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel's strikes on Iran by calling them 'unjustified', PTI reported.
Early Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's capital, specifically targeting the nation's nuclear program. The attacks resulted in the deaths of key military commanders and nuclear scientists.
News Live Update: Israel Says Carried 'Large-Scale' Attack On Iran
Israel has said that it targeted air defense systems in western Iran, completing a "large-scale" attack on Iranian air defense systems. The IDF reported striking dozens of radars and missile launchers, according to Bloomberg.
News Live Update: IAF Chopper Makes Emergency Landing
Air Force Apache helicopter (M17) made an emergency landing in Nangalpur area of Pathankot. At present there is no news of any kind of danger or damage. No official is ready to talk about the emergency landing. The Apache helicopter had taken off from Pathankot, NDTV reported.
Earlier also, Apache had made a precautionary landing in Saharanpur on June 6. This attack helicopter has been purchased from America. The Air Force has 22 Apache helicopters. America's Boeing manufactures Apache. The Air Force had 22 helicopters by 2020. An order for 6 Apaches has been placed for the Army.
News Live Update: Iran Parliament To Hold Emergency Meeting
Iran's parliament will hold an emergency meeting on Friday regarding Israel, Bloomberg reported