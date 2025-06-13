Breaking News Live: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing; Israel-Iran Conflict Spikes Crude, Gold Prices

Air Force Apache helicopter (M17) made an emergency landing in Nangalpur area of ​​Pathankot. At present there is no news of any kind of danger or damage. No official is ready to talk about the emergency landing. The Apache helicopter had taken off from Pathankot, NDTV reported.

Earlier also, Apache had made a precautionary landing in Saharanpur on June 6. This attack helicopter has been purchased from America. The Air Force has 22 Apache helicopters. America's Boeing manufactures Apache. The Air Force had 22 helicopters by 2020. An order for 6 Apaches has been placed for the Army.