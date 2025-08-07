Brazil President Dials PM Modi Day After Trump Sharpens Tariffs Against India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump on slapped India with an additional 25% tariffs.

The US tariffs on India and Brazil are at par, as imports from both the countries face a total of 50% levies.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. The leaders on Thursday also reinforced the goal of expanding bilateral trade to more than $20 billion by 2030, according to the statement by the Brazilian government.

While the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, PM Modi also revisited his visit to Brazil last month. In his meet to Brazil the leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, technology, defence, agriculture, people-to-people ties and health.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch.

Both confirmed that Lula will make an official visit to India in early 2026.

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will travel to India in October as a preparatory stage for the visit, reported Bloomberg.

This followed a key defence meeting between India and Brazil, which aimed to enhance military cooperation and defence industry ties, besides bolstering regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America.