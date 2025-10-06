Brace For Power Shock As MSEDCL Hikes Tariff For September; Check New Rates Here

Residential users consuming up to 100 units per month will pay 35 paise per unit, an increase of 15 paise from the earlier price. Those using up to 300 units will pay 65 paise per unit. For users consuming up to 500 units, the charge is 85 paise. If usage crosses 500 units, the rate rises to 95 paise per unit, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In the non-domestic segment, consumers using up to 20 kW will be charged 65 paise per unit. Those using up to 50 kW will pay 80 paise. Consumers using more than 50 kW will pay 90 paise per unit.

MSEDCL issued a circular on Oct. 1 detailing the revised charges. According to officials, the decision was taken to offset the high-priced power purchased by the company to meet demands.

"Following the power purchase agreement, we have to pay more to the power generation companies in case the price of power goes up in the market, and that additional expenditure needs to be offset by imposing additional charges on the consumers," a senior MSEDCL official told HT. “The same happens when there is a surge in coal prices.”

The hike comes just three months after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised a 26% reduction in power tariffs over five years. The plan includes a 10% cut in the first year itself. The recent increase in fuel adjustment charges now raises concerns among consumers about the timing of the move.

MSEDCL currently serves 31.7 million customers in 457 cities and 41,928 villages in the state, making it one of Asia’s largest power distribution companies. It supplies around 26,000 MW electricity to the state on a daily basis.