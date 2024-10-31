BPL Founder TPG Nambiar No More
Indian electronic company BPL Group founder T P Gopalan Nambiar, died on Thursday, family sources said. Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they said.
"... he died at home at about 10:15 a.m.," a family member told PTI.
Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the demise of my father-in-law and BPL Group Chairman, TPG Nambiar. He founded one of India's most trusted brands, which remains popular even today, and possessed a truly visionary personality," wrote Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announcing his father-in-law's passing on X.
"In light of this situation, I am returning to Bengaluru to be with my family and am suspending my by-election campaign activities in Kerala," Chandrasekhar added.
Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones."