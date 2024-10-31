BPL Founder TPG Nambiar No More

"It is with great sadness that I announce the demise of my father-in-law and BPL Group Chairman, TPG Nambiar. He founded one of India's most trusted brands, which remains popular even today, and possessed a truly visionary personality," wrote Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announcing his father-in-law's passing on X.

"In light of this situation, I am returning to Bengaluru to be with my family and am suspending my by-election campaign activities in Kerala," Chandrasekhar added.