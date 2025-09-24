Boy Kidnapped In Broad Daylight In Tamil Nadu, Rescued Within Hours | Watch

Based on the father’s complaint, Gudiyatham police formed special teams to trace the culprits. Within hours, they found the child abandoned in Madhanur and rescued him safely.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the kidnappers left the child and fled, police said.

"Investigations are going on. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident," a police official told PTI.

The boy’s grandmother, N Mala, lauded the police for their swift action, saying the quick rescue brought relief to the family.

"We wanted to somehow save our child. Thankfully, he was rescued within hours. Thanks to media and public who helped us to save the child,' she told reporters.