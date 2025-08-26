Boost To Naval Power: Indian Navy Inducts Two Nilgiri-Class Frigates — Key Facts To Know

In a first, the Indian Navy has inducted two new major warships — Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri. They were commissioned simultaneously at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in a ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

Himgiri was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata while Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has built Udaygiri. Both warships come under Project 17 Alpha (P-17A).

Both the newly commissioned vessels were built with 75% indigenous material and therefore a push in government's self reliance or 'aatmanirbharta' stance surrounding defence manufacturing and capabilities.

NDTV reported that the dual commissioning shows India's augmenting shipbuilding valour and cooperation between major defence shipbuilders.

With this, India now also has a three-frigate squadron demonstrating the country's industrial-technological capability and regional power balance by indigenous capability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated both the shipbuilders via a post on X