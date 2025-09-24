Bonus For Railway Staff Soon? Government Likely To Approve Plans, Says Report

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to clear a proposal to give productivity-linked bonus to railway employees, India Today reported on Wednesday, qouting sources.

The bonus will be given to non-gazetted railway employees and is meant to recognise their contribution to the efficiency and performance of the vast network, the report said. A bonus was given last year.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled on Wednesday afternoon and the Minister for Information and Broadcasting will address the media about the decisions.

The Indian Railways employs nearly 11 lakh people across the country to run the world's fourth largest network by size. Productivity-linked bonus is paid as an equivalent to the wages of a defined number of days. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera holidays.