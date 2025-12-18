Bombay High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Bombay High Court was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving bomb threat, prompting immediate security action.

The email threat mentioned possible blasts at several magistrate courts in Mumbai. As a precaution, court complexes in Andheri, Bandra, and the Esplanade area at Fort were evacuated. Proceedings were suspended for the day, and all courtrooms were cleared while bomb disposal squads carried out thorough checks at these locations, including the Bombay High Court premises, money control reported citing sources

Earlier, on Sep 12 also the high court received a bomb threat email which created panic and led to suspension of hearings.

At the time, the building was evacuated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a search operation was done with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad, PTI had reported.

On the same day, Delhi High Court had also received a bomb threat which later turned out to be a hoax. But the threat had prompted evacuation of judges and litigants from courtrooms following the bomb threat e-mail.

the e-mail sent to Delhi High Court claimed "today's blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs' and warned of three bombs placed inside judges" rooms and the court complex, asking everyone to vacate by 2 pm, a PTI report said.

Earlier in July, Airlines received multiple hoax bomb threats too. As per data from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) nearly 900 hoax bomb threats have been received by airlines from 2022 to July 20, 2025. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said BCAS has mandated robust protocols for handling such handling such threats.