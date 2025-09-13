Bomb Threats At Taj Palace, Max Hospital Declared Hoax

According to a senior police officer, the Taj Palace hotel in Shalimar Bagh received a bomb threat via e-mail on Saturday morning, while Max Hospital in Dwarka was sent a similar threat in the afternoon.

Both threats were declared hoaxes after extensive searches in the premises, he said.

"After a through security check authorities have declared the threat a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant," a Taj Palace spokesperson said.