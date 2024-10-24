Bomb Threats At Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, And Jharsuguda Airports Turn Out To Be Hoaxes

The authorities of Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports on Wednesday received threats about the presence of bombs on different flights but those later turned out to be a hoax, airport officials said. A threat about the presence of bombs on an Akasa Air flight at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar was received on social media, but it later turned out to be a hoax, an official of the airport said on Thursday.