BSE Bomb Threat Email Sparks Police Search — What We Know So Far

The BSE building at Dalal Street received a bomb threat on Tuesday via email from an account identifying itself as “Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan,” according to people with knowledge of the matter. The email claimed that RDX-based IEDs had been planted on the premises and were set to explode at 3 p.m., the people said.

Sources told NDTV Profit that police and bomb disposal teams responded immediately and searched the exchange building, adding that authorities said no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the operation.

An FIR has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station, the people said. The exchange informed all relevant agencies about the incident and confirmed that normal operations continued without disruption.

Officials said the building was scanned as a precaution, adding thatsuch threats are not unusual in the current geopolitical climate.