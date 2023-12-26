Bomb Blast Threat To RBI, Other Mumbai Locations But No Suspicious Object Found

A threat mail sent to the Reserve Bank here about 11 bomb blasts in Mumbai on Tuesday sent police into a tizzy, but no suspicious object was found at these locations, including the RBI central office building and two other banks.

The e-mail was sent from the id khilafat.india@gmail.com on the RBI governor's email id at around 10:50 am threatening bomb blasts at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 1:30 pm, a police official said.