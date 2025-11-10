Bollywood Legend Dharmendra On Ventilator Support, Sources Say

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been placed on ventilator support, as reported by NDTV citing sources close to the family. He is currently admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

The 89-year-old actor, known for lead roles in films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl, was hospitalised over a week ago after he complained of breathlessness.

The actor had undergone an eye graft surgery, during the month of April.

Notably, Dharmendra's involvement in the Indian film industry dates back to over six decades.

He had made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He had started out his career playing common person roles in the 1960s in films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke.

The latest movie that Dharmendra worked is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film appearance is set to be Ikkis, fronted by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. This film is scheduled to be released on December 25.