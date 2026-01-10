BMC Polls 2025: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Brother Shows Rs 124 Crore Assets In Affidavit

Makrand Narwekar, younger brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, is among the wealthiest candidates for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election with declared assets of Rs 124.4 crore.

Seeking a third term from ward no 226 on a BJP ticket, Makrand could be the wealthiest candidate in the BMC elections.

Among other 'high net worth' candidates, Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, has declared assets of Rs 46.59 crore, while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former mayor Shraddha Jadhav has declared assets of Rs 46.34 crore.