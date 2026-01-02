BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Women Voters Will Be Biggest Wildcard
For the BMC elections, even among women who say they are likely to vote, preferences are far more fragmented.
As Mumbai gears up for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in 2026, women voters have emerged as the most undecided bloc in the city, making them the single biggest wildcard in what is shaping up to be a fragmented and highly localised civic contest.
High Disengagement, Low Certainty
According to the survey conducted by Ascendia Strategies across Mumbai, a striking 69% of women voters have either not decided whom to vote for or may not vote at all in the 2026 BMC polls. This is the highest level of indecision among all major demographic groups surveyed, including the Marathi Manoos, Muslims, as well as other linguistic communities.
The numbers point to a deeper issue than just last-minute fence-sitting. Nearly half of women respondents (49%) did not vote in the 2024 state elections, suggesting that disengagement, rather than shifting political preference, may be driving this uncertainty.
ALSO READ
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Finalises Seat Share, BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena At 90
Sharp Contrast With State Election Behaviour
What makes the trend more significant is the contrast with how women voted in the 2024 Assembly elections. Among those who did vote, 59% backed the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, while 34% supported the MVA. That clarity has clearly dissolved at the municipal level.
For the BMC elections, even among women who say they are likely to vote, preferences are far more split. The BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) combine leads with 50% support, but a substantial share is split between SHS(UBT)-MNS (22%) and Congress-led alliances (15%) — underscoring the absence of a dominant civic narrative for women voters.
ALSO READ
BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Finalises Seat Share, BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena At 90
Civic Politics Failing To Connect
The report suggests that this indecision may be rooted in weak engagement with local governance. Across age groups, more than half of respondents have never contacted their corporator, and satisfaction levels with corporators remain mixed. For many women voters, civic issues such as sanitation, safety, water supply, and roads remain persistent pain points, but without a clear sense of who is accountable.
Importantly, when voters do make a choice, it is driven overwhelmingly by work done by the corporator, not party symbol, caste, or national leadership. This puts civic performance or the lack of visible outcomes at the heart of women’s indecision.
Why Women Could Decide The BMC Outcome
With the last BMC election recording a turnout of just 55%, mobilisation matters as much as persuasion. Women form a decisive share of Mumbai’s electorate, and their current ambivalence could significantly affect ward-level outcomes, especially in closely contested urban seats.