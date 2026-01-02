BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Women Voters Will Be Biggest Wildcard

According to the survey conducted by Ascendia Strategies across Mumbai, a striking 69% of women voters have either not decided whom to vote for or may not vote at all in the 2026 BMC polls. This is the highest level of indecision among all major demographic groups surveyed, including the Marathi Manoos, Muslims, as well as other linguistic communities.

The numbers point to a deeper issue than just last-minute fence-sitting. Nearly half of women respondents (49%) did not vote in the 2024 state elections, suggesting that disengagement, rather than shifting political preference, may be driving this uncertainty.