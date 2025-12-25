BMC Election 2026: Why Are Marathi Manoos The Most Engaged And Most Unhappy Voters In Mumbai?

Among all demographic groups surveyed, 68% of Marathi Manoos know the name of their corporator, the highest awareness level across Mumbai. This compares with 60% among Muslims, 59% among other communities, and just 44% among women voters.

This familiarity is not accidental. Marathi voters have historically seen municipal politics — roads, water, drainage, housing — as a direct extension of everyday life. Unlike state or national elections, the BMC is viewed as a space where local representatives are expected to deliver visible results.

That awareness also translates into engagement. Marathi Manoos are the most likely to have contacted their corporator, and they report the highest success rate in issue resolution (30%) among all groups surveyed.