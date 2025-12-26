BMC Election 2026: Safety To Sanitation — What Mumbai’s Voters Want Fixed Before Anything Else

As Mumbai prepares for the 2026 BMC elections, one message from voters is strikingly clear: fix the basics first.

A recent citywide survey by Ascendia Strategies shows that across gender, community and identity lines, Mumbai’s voters are far less concerned about political branding and far more focused on everyday civic failures — from unsafe public spaces to overflowing drains and unreliable sanitation.

In a city governed by India’s richest municipal corporation, expectations are high — and patience is thin.